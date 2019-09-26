Jefferson County road projects and gas tax

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The extra money people are now paying at the gas pump will be put to good use, as cities and counties are starting to make their road repair wish list.
Jefferson County has a list of seven road projects to be paid for by the gas tax.
Rutledge Drive in Fairfield gets a lot of cut through traffic between Allison Bonnett and the Bessemer Superhighway.
“It’s been rough driving up and down that roadway. It’s been an uphill and downhill journey. It’s so bouncy. The road is bouncy, holey," Rosemarie Williams said.
The county plans to spend $425,000 on paving and striping the roadway for one and half miles. The county will bid out the project for another contractor and the county will be able continue to work on smaller projects. Williams said the paving will help her commute.
“Thank God. it’s time! It’s a miracle,” she said.
Many in Alabama did not support the gas tax, even if it is to fix roads and bridges. Six cents went into effect August first. Next year another 2 cent will be added and then another two cents the following year.
Williams doesn’t like paying the extra gas taxes but likes to see her road improved. “I’m so proud our gas tax is helping our road and that is the main thing making it safe for us and saving our vehicles and saving our neighborhoods.”
Additional projects include:
- 3.1 miles of resurfacing and traffic striping/marking on Ruffner Road from Georgia Road to U.S. 11 at a cost of $850,000.
- 1.9 miles of resurfacing and traffic striping/marking on Alton Road from Crestwood Boulevard to John Rodgers Drive at a cost of $500,000.
- 2 miles of resurfacing and traffic striping/marking on Grants Mill Road from Alabama 119 to Overton Road at a cost of $550,000.
- 1.3 miles of resurfacing and traffic striping/marking on Aaron Aaronov Drive from Valley Road to Woodward Drive at a cost of $800,000.
- 1.5 miles of resurfacing and traffic striping/marking on Rutledge Drive from Allison Bonnett Memorial Drive to Bessemer Super Highway at a cost of $425,000.
- 2.7 miles of resurfacing and traffic striping/marking on Altadena Road from Old Rocky Ridge Road to Cahaba River Road at a cost of $685,000.
- 3 miles of resurfacing and traffic striping/marking on Minor Parkway from State Highway 69 to Crumley Chapel Road at a cost of $1.8 million with $1.25 million covered by Federal Aid Exchange Funds.
FOr more details go to www.alabamacounties.org
