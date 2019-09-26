Hayden HS band keeping it close to home at halftime

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The key to a successful performance on Friday nights for the Hayden High School marching band is keeping the music close to home.
This year, Hayden Band Director Jonathan Steinman chose to have his group challenge themselves celebrating the state of Alabama bicentennial and playing music with state ties. Hayden is playing songs from Lionel Richie and Alabama, as well as the song “Sweet Home Alabama.”
“We wanted our band to play for some pride, something that they could connect to,” said Steinman. “We have put in a lot of hard work into the show, and it is paying off on Friday nights. You can see the connection within the band as well as with the crowd in the stands. It is showing in the music, and in how the kids are playing the instruments and giving it their all under the lights.”
This year the Hayden marching band is made up of 135 members, the largest ever under Steinman.
Hayden High School will be showcased as the Sideline Band of the Week, which will air Friday on WBRC FOX6 News at 10:25 p.m.
