Flu season is around the corner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A warning from health officials: Flu season is right around the corner and now is the time to start taking precaution.
We usually see more flu cases in central Alabama from around November into January.
Parents should start scheduling appointments for kids and themselves to get flu shots.
Betsy Stewart with MainStreet Family Urgent Care says the last couple weeks of October is a good time to get your shot, since it takes about two weeks for the shot to become effective.
“So far, we’ve heard that there has been one child death reported in California,” said Stewart. “And medical experts are saying with a death this early on in the season could really indicate a severe season.”
MainStreet Family Urgent Care will be getting a shipment of flu shots in October.
