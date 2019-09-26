Flemings: Beef Ribeye & Lobster

INGREDIENTS
1 each Ribeye 14 oz
1/2 tsp Kosher
1/4 tsp Black Pepper
1 TBSP Canola Oil
1 each Lobster Tail Prep 6/7oz (AR)
½ Cup Water
1 TBSP Butter
Pinch Paprika
1 each Lemon Half, Seared
1/8 tsp Parsley, Chopped (AR)
1 ½ oz fl Butter, Melted
DIRECTIONS
1. Pre-heat oven to 400⁰
2. Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper
3. Heat a sauté pan on medium to hot heat
4. Place Oil in sauté pan
5. Place Ribeye in pan, sear for 3 minutes until a crust forms
6. Flip steak over, sear for 2-3 minutes
7. Finish cooking the Ribeye in the oven until desired temperature
8. Place lobster tail on a pan with water and place in oven, cook for 10-12 minutes
9. Place Steak on left side of plate, top with butter
10. Place Lobster Tail on right side and sprinkle with Paprika
11. Cut the Lemon in half and sear in sauté pan for 2 minutes
12. Place the Lemon on top right side of plate
Garnish plate with Parsley and serve with melted butter)
