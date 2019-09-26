FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking heat likely through next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day significantly warmer compared to this time yesterday. Most of us are waking up to the 60s and 70s vs the 50s. We have seen a slight increase in humidity so it doesn’t feel nearly as nice as it did. We are dry this morning and will likely remain very dry this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. We have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are likely to climb back into the low to mid-90s. It is very possible for us to tie a record high temperature this afternoon. The old record in Birmingham is 95°F set back in 1897. The heat and dry conditions will remain a big story for several days.