FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking heat likely through next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day significantly warmer compared to this time yesterday. Most of us are waking up to the 60s and 70s vs the 50s. We have seen a slight increase in humidity so it doesn’t feel nearly as nice as it did. We are dry this morning and will likely remain very dry this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. We have a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are likely to climb back into the low to mid-90s. It is very possible for us to tie a record high temperature this afternoon. The old record in Birmingham is 95°F set back in 1897. The heat and dry conditions will remain a big story for several days.
FIRST ALERT: A fire alert has been issued for the entire state of Alabama. It means you must own a permit to burn outside. If you don’t you will have to face the consequences. We have already seen several wildfires due to the hot and dry weather. It looks like this alert will continue for the next 7-10 days as the forecast remains hot and dry.
NEXT BIG THING: The next big thing is the heat. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s through next Friday. It means we could see 7-8 days with record breaking high temperatures for Birmingham, Anniston, and Tuscaloosa. It will truly be a historic week if we manage to break record high temperatures seven days in a row. I don’t see any rain chances during this time period. Morning lows will be in the 70s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky in the afternoon hours.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Karen is barely a tropical storm. The forecast is for Karen to move to the north, wobble around, and possibly turn west towards the Bahamas and the Southeast United States. Majority of the models keep Karen weak and eventually dissipates the storm over the next several days. We will continue to watch Karen, but the threat of Karen impacting the United States is lowering significantly.
Hurricane Lorenzo continues to intensify in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean and will likely become a major hurricane today. Lorenzo will remain over open waters while it curves to the north-northeast in the next five days. Lorenzo will not be a threat to the United States.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather updates.
Have a great Thursday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.