Drought affecting West Alabama cattle farmers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cattle feed is becoming almost worth its weight in gold for some people who sell livestock for a living. The lack of rain in West Alabama has them looking for options, other than hay, to keep their animals well-fed.
“This is a scary time because this is the time of year you’re purchasing your hay from hay growers," said Jonathan Gladney.
Gladney is the current manager of Riverside Feed and Seed in Northport, and recently retired as a West Alabama regional extension agent in Tuscaloosa. He says hay is in short supply. Because of that, more of his customers are buying feeding to feed their cattle and other livestock.
“A cow needs about 30 pounds of dry matter a day. About 25 pounds of that is going to come from hay and five pounds of supplemental feed,” Gladney added.
Most livestock owners plan for 100 to 120 days of feeding hay to their herds. This drought has hurt their planning.
"Each person is coming in and asking the questions of when we’re going to have products in and they all want to know when rain is going to show up.”
Hay is still available but according to Gladney, it may not be of the quality people with livestock would like to feed their animals.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.