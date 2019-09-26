Do you know how to navigate urgent care visits if you don’t have insurance?

The medical centers do accept most major insurance plans like BCBS, but starting October 1 when Medicaid eliminates the Patient 1st program, Medicaid patients for urgent care and primary care without a referral! For uninsured patients we offer a self pay price of $125 which covers just about everything, This includes office visits, X-Rays, stitches, injections, in-house lab tests and more. The only things not covered would be vaccines like the flu shot and send out lab tests.