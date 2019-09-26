Do you know how to navigate urgent care visits if you don’t have insurance?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mainstreet Family Care and KidsStreet Urgent Care are working to always make quality care convenient and affordable even if you don’t have insurance.
The medical centers do accept most major insurance plans like BCBS, but starting October 1 when Medicaid eliminates the Patient 1st program, Medicaid patients for urgent care and primary care without a referral! For uninsured patients we offer a self pay price of $125 which covers just about everything, This includes office visits, X-Rays, stitches, injections, in-house lab tests and more. The only things not covered would be vaccines like the flu shot and send out lab tests.
You can learn more about MainStreet Family Care by clicking here.
MainStreet sees patients age 1 and up. KidsStreet sees newsborns up to age 16.
The Pelham location is open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Moody clinic is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
You can learn more about uninsured urgent care visits by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.