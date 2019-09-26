Council approves $100,000 anti-violence campaign in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been a violent few weeks in Tuscaloosa. Mayor Walt Maddox and council are now trying to come up with ways to address crime. Maddox says it’s no secret, stolen guns kill. He says it’s time to put an end to it by reminding legal gun owners to lock their car doors.
Last year, over 200 guns were reported stolen from vehicles in Tuscaloosa. Maddox says 87% of those were stolen from unlocked vehicles. Maddox telling the city's finance committee this week, it’s time to change that.
"One of the ways we can choke down the supply is by reminding legal gun owners of their responsibility to make certain that you lock your doors,” Maddox said.
City Council voted this week to spend $100,000 on a new anti-violence campaign urging gun owners to lock their cars to keep stolen weapons out of the hands of criminals. The city plans on creating commercials and billboards. City Councilman Kip Tyner believes this effort is throwing good money away.
"I still feel like to hit the person..people that you are really trying to hit..that’s not through a television commercial or billboard,” Tyner said.
Last year, a commercial about the dangers of teens and guns was produced by the city. Tyner believes the $50,000 campaign wasn’t effective. He feels the city should spend the money on hiring more officers.
"I propose it could cover the base salary of two police officers or you could give it to the police department for bonuses or however else they see fit,” Tyner said.
Maddox says this new campaign isn’t targeting just one age group. He says it’s a more holistic approach to getting guns out of the hands of bad guys.
"I believe most people who legally have a firearm. The vast majority want to do it right…just reminding to take that one extra step make actually save a life,” Maddox said.
We’re told the new anti-gun violence effort is still in the development stage.
The Tuscaloosa City Council also approved money to hire six additional police officers.
