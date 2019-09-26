Cooper Green is closing its urgent care center on weekends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting this weekend, Cooper Green’s Urgent Care Clinic will no longer be open on weekends.
Cooper Green says it’s maintained extended hours to accommodate as many patients as possible, but after last year’s numbers, Cooper Green realized the weekends just weren’t that busy.
The Urgent Care Clinic will now only be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
That’s a change from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. So not only are they getting rid of Saturday and Sunday care, but the hours during the week are also getting cut a bit.
Cooper Green says, overall, urgent care volume is down by 21% year-to-date.
“We looked at our numbers and we saw an average of four patients a day on the weekends,” said Clifford Hopson. “So we’ve decided, since so many urgent cares are popping up around the city in the neighborhoods, that there’s just no need to have our urgent care open on the weekends at this time.”
These new hours go into effect Friday, September 27.
