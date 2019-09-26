2 Central of Clay Co. a “True Test” for #1 ranked Jasper

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jasper Vikings will travel two and a half hours to take on the Central of Clay County Volunteers Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week.
The Vikings are ranked number one in Class 5A with the Volunteers following right behind in second. This is the first time in school history that Jasper has been ranked number one during the regular season.
“I just hope we play hard because this is our first real test. Number one against number two, it’s big so we just need to show everyone what we’re capable of,” said Jasper running back John Collins.
Although this is a non-region game, there’s a lot on the line. The Vikings (4-0) have shut out their last three opponents by a combined score 166-0. The Volunteers (4-1) are the defending 5A State Champions and have a lot to prove.
“If you blow an assignment, then you’re going to pay for it and you’ll get exposed. I heard Coach Horn talking about it this morning, if you have deficiencies then those are going to show up in games like this,” said Jasper head football coach Bryan Moore.
You can catch all the action on Sideline beginning Friday night at 10:25 p.m.
