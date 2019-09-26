Alabama Rep. Rolanda Hollis arrested in Florida on domestic violence charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D) was arrested Sunday for domestic violence at a hotel in Destin Florida according to a report from the Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Hollis was arrested around 11:00 p.m. at the Inn on Destin Harbor after a witness says she pushed a male family member against their will. The incident was witnessed by a third person who provided a sworn statement to authorities.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hollis denis having any involvement in any physical altercation.
