Additional lanes will open on I-65 in Pelham/Alabaster area

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The commute on I-65 will soon be much faster around the Pelham Alabaster areas. Crews are preparing to open up the additional lanes they have been working on since 2018.
The extra southbound lanes will open Monday morning after crews work through the night Sunday to readjust striping. The same will happen for the northbound lanes Monday night and the extra lanes there will open Tuesday morning.
Drivers can expect heavy delays Sunday and Monday night between 9pm and 5am. But Gary Smith, a construction engineer with ALDOT, says after that drivers will soon save a lot of time when traveling through this area.
“It should be significant because at the Pelham exit we currently have two lanes. Traffic does back up on a daily basis. The volume is just too great for a two lane facility to handle. So now, three lines should impact significantly," he explains.
But the project is not 100% complete. There will be some repaving in the spring, but it will mostly be at night to have the least amount of impact.
“There will be some work on the ramps, particularly at the Alabaster exit where we are re-assigning some lines and doing some work on the bridge that goes over I 65,” Smith explains.
The speed limit in the area will remain 55 mph until the entire project is complete next July.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.