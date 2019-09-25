WBRC Sideline Week 5 schedule

WBRC Sideline (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | September 25, 2019 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 10:44 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.

Game of the Week - Jasper at Central (Clay County)

Cordova at Oakman

Aliceville at Pickens County

South Lamar at Tarrant

Center Point at Homewood

Fultondale at John Carroll

Shades Valley at Vestavia

Hewitt at Huffman

Pelham at Oak Mtn

Hartselle at Briarwood

Talladega at Midfield

Southside-Gadsden at Helena

Hueytown at Cullman

Addison at Vinemont

Cleburne Co. at Alexandria

Central-Coosa at Walter Wellborn

