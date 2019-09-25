WBRC Sideline Week 5 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football is back in full swing in Alabama! Check below for a list of games we’ll be at this Friday night.
Game of the Week - Jasper at Central (Clay County)
Cordova at Oakman
Aliceville at Pickens County
South Lamar at Tarrant
Center Point at Homewood
Fultondale at John Carroll
Shades Valley at Vestavia
Hewitt at Huffman
Pelham at Oak Mtn
Hartselle at Briarwood
Talladega at Midfield
Southside-Gadsden at Helena
Hueytown at Cullman
Addison at Vinemont
Cleburne Co. at Alexandria
Central-Coosa at Walter Wellborn
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.