Village Tavern: Maple-glazed pork chop & apple chutney

INGREDIENTS
4 EACH Pork Chop, Frenched (10 oz. wt)
MAPLE GLAZE
½ Cup Maple Syrup
1/3 Cup Dijon Mustard
3 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter, melted
2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
1/2 Cup Honey
APPLE CHUTNEY
4 Each Granny Smith Apples, peeled, cored, diced ¾ inch
1/2 Cup Dried Apricots, diced ¼"
2 Cups Yellow Onions, diced ½"
1 Tablespoon Mustard Seed
1 Tablespoon Ginger, peeled, minced
¼ Cup Jalapeno Pepper, seeded and minced
½ Lb Light Brown Sugar
¼ Cup Cider Vinegar
1 ½ teaspoon Kosher Salt
½ Cup Red Pepper, diced ½ inch
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Combine all the ingredients for the Maple glaze, store, reserve.
2. For the Apple Chutney, place all ingredients, except the red peppers in a heavy bottomed sauce pan.
3. Bring to a boil, lower heat, and simmer approximately 15 minutes.
4. Add red pepper, continue to cook until apples are just tender. Cool and store until ready to use.
5. Pre-heat oven to 350 F.
6. Pre-heat sauté pan with oil or grill, sear the pork chop 2 minutes on each side or until it is golden brown or nice diamond marks. Transfer pork chop in a sheet pan. Glaze both sides with maple glaze.
7. Place the sheet pan with the pork chops inside the oven and then cook for 6-8 minutes or longer or until internal temperature is 140 degrees.
8. Remember, pork will still continue to cook after you take it out of the oven (carryover cooking). Pork should reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees.
9. Serve with extra warm maple glaze and Apple chutney.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.