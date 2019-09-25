Vaping industry speaks out a vape rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The vaping industry spoke out In Fultondale this afternoon, against banning their products.
The Breath Easier Alliance of Alabama says there are other products to blame for health issues. The Alliance is a non-profit that defends the vaping industry and they contend their products can’t be blamed for the health crisis.
“Illicit black market THC cartridges are not the same a vape products, nicotine, traditional nicotine products.” Stacey Hamilton, President of the Breath Easier Alliance said.
The CDC reports in most cases, patients have used THC, the compound in marijuana, in e-cigarettes.
The CDC also reports on their website, “The CDC does not yet know the specific cause of these lung injuries. The investigation has not identified any specific e-cigarette or vaping product (devices, liquids, refill pods, and/or cartridges) or substance that is linked to all cases.”
Hamilton said they have not had any health issues in years past. "Vaping has existed in the United States over ten years and there has never been an illness to legal regulated vape products,” Hamilton said.
While much is still unknown, the following is a statement from the CDC:
“CDC recommends that you consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products. If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes. If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported in recent outbreaks, see a healthcare provider.”
As for banning flavors in vape shops?
“It would 100% put over 14000 business out of business.” Hamilton says.
