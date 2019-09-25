Talladega Superspeedway unveils new Garage Fan Experience

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday afternoon, Talladega Superspeedway unveiled the centerpiece of the new, fan-friendly Talladega Garage Experience called BIG BILL’s. The one-of-a-kind 35,000 square foot Open Air Social Club features free Wi-Fi, $4 or less concessions, and up-close experiences with drivers and teams in the new garages.
“We’re basically telling people that we’re going to immerse you in the heart of the sport and we mean that because we’re literally putting you in the heart of the top 22 teams," said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch.
BIG BILL’s, which is Phase II of Talladega’s $50 million infield Transformation Project, is named after Bill France, who founded and built Talladega Superspeedway 50 years ago.
“Talladega Superspeedway has always been special to me and our family. My grandfather built this track, and both my father Bill France Jr., and my Uncle - Jim France - worked here. It’s so gratifying to see my grandfather’s name adorn this unique social club,” said France Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer International Speedway Corporation.
“This is the ultimate fan experience for NASCAR racing and it’s a great addition. There’s nothing like it in America,” Governor Kay Ivey said.
The new Garage Fan Experience cost extra, but the ticket also includes a Kids Zone, Watch Zone, the Clyde May’s Courtyard, Iron Alley (Historic Race Cars), new restrooms, concession and souvenir stands, as well as a new Guest Services center.
BIG BILL’S will debut Oct. 11-13th for the track’s 50th Anniversary Weekend. To look at ticket prices, click here.
