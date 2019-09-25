Southtown project moving forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Plans are moving forward for the redevelopment of the Southtown Court public housing community.
The housing authority’s board approved a number of agreements that will allow this project to get underway in the near future.
“It’s a great idea to redevelop this place,” said Irene Johnson, a longtime Southtown resident and the president of the Southside Neighborhood Association.
While she still questions how the process unfolded, Johnson thinks the end result will be good.
In a news release, the Housing Authority said that Southtown will be transformed and promises a mixed-use and mixed-income development.
“It’s good not only for public housing people, it’s also good for the city. It will benefit all, and I have nothing against the redevelopment of it,” said Johnson.
The Housing Authority also says all current Southtown Court families will have the opportunity to return to the newly developed site if they choose too.
“I would like for the people that want to come back to come back, that is if they’ve been a good citizen. Criminals, won’t pay your rent, 28 years of working on one job I always believed paying my bills. And nastiness, no I’m not for them coming back,” said Johnson.
