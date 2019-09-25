Lockdown lifted at Rutledge Middle School after shots fired near campus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rutledge Middle School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired near the campus.
According to Jennifer Goslin with the Midfield City School system, the shots were fired about a block away from the school during dismissal.
Any school buses that were not departed prior to the lockdown did not depart. Parents are being asked to come pick up their children.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
