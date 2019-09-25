Questions to ask before signing an HOA agreement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Buying a new home is a major purchase, buying a home with a homeowners association is an even bigger deal.
WBRC received an email from a woman who claims she owns a condo at Woodside Condominiums in Center Point.
She claims the roof inside of her unit had caved in and was covered in black mold.
Although the unit is considered private property, the woman shared a roof with neighbors and is unsure of who is responsible for fixing the problems, the owners or the homeowners association.
Birmingham attorney, Roger Appell, advised there are certain questions you should ask before you sign.
“If your buying a condominium and you’re forced into a HOA agreement, go ahead and get your own homeowners insurance,” said Appell.
Appell says HOA agreements vary significantly and without seeing the Woodside owners specific contract, he could not determine who was responsible for fixing the roof but Appell does offer advice on how to avoid the problem moving forward.
“If this woman or these people had homeowners insurance for their particular unit, then they would just have to call their insurance company and they would take care of the situation.”
Because the owner of the condo does not own the building or the land the unit is located on, Appell said the HOA is supposed to carry a master policy, which covers damage to the building and common areas.
It’s important to make sure your HOA has an active policy with adequate coverage, before you sign an agreement.
Appell said sometimes HOA agreements can be lengthy and difficult to understand. He suggests getting an attorney to look the agreement over because the document is legally binding.
