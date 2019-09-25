Public safety heroes honored in Shelby County

Pelham, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday the parking lot at the Pelham Civic Complex was full of first responders trucks and patrol cars to celebrate the heroic acts of police officers, firefighters, and sheriff’s deputies.
Stories like pulling victims from burning homes, putting tourniquets on shooting victims and much more were told as one deserving first responder from each fire department, police department and sheriff’s office in Shelby county was honored for going above and beyond this year to serve the community.
It is an event that first responders say really makes them feel appreciated.
“It gives us, as public safety in Shelby County, and opportunity to truly highlight the efforts that many of our team members have done throughout the year,” said Chief Tim Honeycutt/ Pelham Fire Department.
The chamber says they are homered to host this program and to recognize the sacrifices that first responders make each day in making our communities a safe place to live, work and play.
