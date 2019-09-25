Oxford man finds leaky vaults at Anniston Mausoleum

Anniston, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oxford Man says he’s found leaks at the mausoleum of one of Anniston’s premiere cemeteries. He says he’s having trouble finding any oversight to correct the problem, or to find out if it’s being addressed.
Adam Steinkamp says he found stains indicating the leaks are coming from plots inside the mausoleum at Anniston’s Forest Lawn Cemetery, on Veterans’ Parkway in Golden Springs.
“I went to go and see my great-grandmother and great-grandfather’s mausoleum plots, and I’d come across some leaky mausoleum plots,” Adam Steinkamp said.
He took pictures of stains on the wall, on the floor, and on the carpet. And he says a worker even showed him more.
"He showed me stains on the carpets, where previous leaks were, outside, and they are still trying to fix this," Steinkamp says.
Steinkamp says his biggest problem is, finding a group in Alabama that has oversight on cemeteries.
He reported this to the association of funeral home owners, who referred him to the local health department.
He says the health department referred him back to the funeral home association.
"That's just the point, we need these fixed, not just for family, for loved ones but for everyone, especially the deceased that cannot talk," Steinkamp says.
At the very least, Steinkamp says volunteers should be allowed to clean these things up and fix the leaks.
“Even I would do it, you know, to go by and help cemeteries, you know, fix this. But we need someone to help with Alabama, even if Governor Kay Ivey could help, you know, we could fix this, this is a very big thing for the families,” Steinkamp says.
The Alabama Board of Funeral Service has a website that includes a link to a complaint form.
We’ve reached out to the owners of the cemetery, a company based in Pennsylvania, and we’ll let you know what they tell us.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.