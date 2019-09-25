More steps taken to fix Highway 261 traffic congestion

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s two decades in the making, but things are looking good for the road widening project on Highway 261.
Pelham City Council approved an agreement with ALDOT for the early stages of engineering to be done.
It will cost $158,000 for the design work.
Rick Hayes, Pelham city council president, says this is another step toward progression. The cities involved are excited and they know the drivers are excited too.
“If things go well then we can see acquisition starting in 2020. These projects still take a long time, but if we can get right away acquisitions that would be a huge win for all those involved and this whole area”
This will help eliminate traffic for drivers commuting from Alabaster, Pelham, Hoover, and especially Helena.
