A march to stop suicide among veterans begins at Alabama this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Walk of Champions the Alabama football team makes into Bryant Denny Stadium is special when it comes to sports.
But it’s not as important as the walk veterans like Slade Salmon will begin there to save lives.
“It’s definitely an uncomfortable conversation. Nobody wants to go up to someone you served four years in the military with and say ‘hey man, I see you’re not doing so well. Are you OK? Do you have thoughts of suicide? Do you think about hurting yourself?’” Salmon said.
He’s president of the Campus Association of Veterans at the University of Alabama.
Salmon will join other veterans enrolled at Alabama later this year and march to Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn to bring attention to the problem of suicide among veterans.
“Help America realize that veterans are killing themselves at an alarming rate and just reach out to somebody,” Salmon continued.
Each November, veterans from the visiting school will march to the home teams’ stadium around the time of the Iron Bowl to bring attention to more suicide prevention to our veterans. They call this annual march Operation Iron Ruck.
“Go ask somebody if they need help. That might be one less veteran that kills himself,” he concluded. This year’s Iron Ruck is set for November 27th. In 2018, veterans completed the 151 mile march in around 73 hours.
