Heart Gallery Alabama: Quincy, Quinshanti & Quinterrious

Quincy, born April 2002, is a very respectful child. He likes to play basketball and football. He also enjoys Martin Lawrence movies and fishing. His favorite subject is math.
Quinshanti, born March 2006, has a beautiful smile. She loves to play with stickers and play games on her tablet. Quinshanti would enjoy spending the day scrapbooking, shopping, and eating at Subway.
Quinterrious, born January 2007, enjoys shopping, eating, and playing video games. His favorite subject in school is science.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.