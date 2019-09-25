Growing pumpkins despite the drought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The drought has taken its toll on crops in Alabama, includings pumpkins, which are extremely hard to grow under normal conditions.
"We’re going against the grain a little bit. We’ve learned how a little bit. But every time I think I learned how, I find out I really don’t know anything,” Jerry Baker said laughing during an interview on his farm.
However, he and his crew at Old Baker Farm know enough. They turn out thousands and thousands of pumpkins every year. That includes this year even though it’s been more difficult.
"Well it’s been kind of tough. Because we’ve had to irrigate all the time, just about every night. And then plus, the 100 something degree temperatures, your plants don’t grow,” said Baker. “And when the pumpkins started coming in, we had 107 (degrees), and they will dry up, and shrivel up, and fall off the plants.”
Baker says if they didn’t have their extensive irrigation system they’d be in trouble with this current drought.
“I haven’t grown as many this year as I have in some years, but I’ve got a good crop,” he added.
It’s not just the dry conditions that’s caused him to lose pumpkins, but also animals eating them. Baker says every night he has to run off deer, who are looking for water and moisture in anything they can find.
“Well they think I planted this for them,” he said laughing. "But I’m telling them, if they are listening, I did not!”
For more information about Old Baker Farm visit oldbakerfarm.com
