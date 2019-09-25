Former Cherokee Co. corrections officer indicted for allegedly stealing inmate funds

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Centre man has been indicted in connection to a case involving the theft of funds from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the County Commission.
Stephen Studdard, 48, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of first-degree theft of property.
Studdard, who formerly worked as a corrections officer, was tasked with handling of inmate monies used to make purchase at the jail commissary, according to a press release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of taking funds from that account.
The theft was discovered by the Sheriff’s Office during a routine internal financial audit, according to Sheriff Jeff Shaver.
“Upon discovery of the theft, we immediately contacted the District Attorney’s Office to conduct a follow-up investigation and prosecute the case,” Sheriff Shaver said.
