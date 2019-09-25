Forestdale Fire Department lacks mattresses for dorms

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County Commissioner says one local fire department does not have mattresses on some of their bunks.
Commissioner Lashunda Scales says this is going on at the Forestdale Fire Department and she wants to change that.
Scales says some dorms do have mattresses, but she wants them all filled.
To help address this issue the commissioner asked during Tuesday’s meeting to combine two different funding sources, community development grants and infrastructure dollars, into one fund.
After some back and forth with other commissioners she eventually withdrew the item, promising to bring it back up in a couple of weeks.
“Just a frame but it had no mattresses. Lockers where they can place their private items, or personal items, those things are not available. Then you want to make sure that we do what we can, so that they are in a good place to be able to take care of the citizens,” said Scales.
WBRC did reach out to the Forestdale fire chief but, as of publication time he had not returned our call.
