FIRST ALERT: Record heat likely by the end of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are enjoying a nice and cool start to the morning. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid-60s with several locations in the upper 50s. A weak cold front moved through yesterday dropping our humidity and giving us cooler temperatures to start the day. Unfortunately, moisture will likely return from the west later today. Our dew points will likely climb from the 50s to the 60s. It will be another hot afternoon with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs in the low to mid-90s. There’s a 10 percent chance for a stray shower mainly in West Alabama today, but the majority of us will remain hot and dry.
FIRST ALERT: There’s a low chance for a few storms developing during the afternoon and evening hours tomorrow and Friday. We really need the rain as drought conditions continue to worsen. Most locations will remain hot and dry with highs in the 90s. If you see rain over the next few days, consider yourself very lucky. Best locations to see a stray shower or storm will be in North and West Alabama.
NEXT BIG THING: The big story for us will be the heat. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s for the next five to seven days. It is very likely we will tie or break record high temperatures as we finish out the month of September. We will likely stay hot through next Thursday.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The main systems we will monitor for the next several days will be Lorenzo and Karen. Tropical Storm Karen is producing heavy rains and gusty winds for Puerto Rico today. It will continue to move to the north with a chance to slowly intensify. It is still expected to stall in the middle of the Atlantic and possibly turn to the west towards the Southeast U.S./Bahamas by this weekend. There remains high uncertainty on how strong this system could be. Majority of the models show a weak storm that fades away early next week. Meanwhile, Lorenzo has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane and will likely become a major hurricane in the eastern Atlantic over the next several days. It is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 120 mph that will stay over open waters. It will eventually curve out into the Atlantic and not impact the United States.
