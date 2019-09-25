FIRST ALERT: Record heat likely by the end of the week

TROPICAL UPDATE: The main systems we will monitor for the next several days will be Lorenzo and Karen. Tropical Storm Karen is producing heavy rains and gusty winds for Puerto Rico today. It will continue to move to the north with a chance to slowly intensify. It is still expected to stall in the middle of the Atlantic and possibly turn to the west towards the Southeast U.S./Bahamas by this weekend. There remains high uncertainty on how strong this system could be. Majority of the models show a weak storm that fades away early next week. Meanwhile, Lorenzo has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane and will likely become a major hurricane in the eastern Atlantic over the next several days. It is forecast to become a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 120 mph that will stay over open waters. It will eventually curve out into the Atlantic and not impact the United States.