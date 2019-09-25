Fire Danger Advisory upgraded to Fire Alert for Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission has upgraded a recent Fire Danger Advisory to a statewide Fire Alert.
The upgrade is effective immediately.
Under a Fire Alert, permits for outdoor burning will be restricted and issued on an individual basis at the discretion of the State Forester. Anyone burning a field, grassland or woodland without a permit may be subjected to being charged with a Class B misdemeanor.
The upgrade was influenced by the current drought situation impacting Alabama. With extremely dry weather, fire can quickly spread out of control. Over the last week AFC wildland firefighters responded to 182 wildfires across Alabama, burning approximately 2,608 acres.
The Fire Alert will remain in effect until conditions change sufficiently to reduce the occurrence and frequency of wildfires according to the State Forester.
To report a wildfire, call the Alabama Forestry Commission at 800-392-5679.
For more information on the current wildfire situation in the state or any other forestry-related issues, contact your local AFC office or visit the agency website by clicking here. The Alabama Forestry Commission is the state agency committed to protecting Alabama’s invaluable forest assets as well as its citizens.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.