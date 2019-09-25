Federal grant secures upgrades to Tuscaloosa airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Planes landing at Tuscaloosa’s National Airport could soon touch down on an improved runway.
The federal government giving the city $450,000 to go towards runway rehabilitation. Those upgrades will allow Tuscaloosa’s airport to meet FAA guidelines according to Mayor Walt Maddox. Some of the money will also be used to finish engineering needed to do the runway project.
“The airport is such a great asset to the community and we really haven’t been able to develop it the way we need to. Now that Tuscaloosa has grown and we’ve got these opportunities, certainly with the funding Elevate Tuscaloosa provides, now is the moment and time where we have to make a decision. Either we do something with the airport or we walk away,” Maddox explained.
Work on the runway could start sometime this winter. The grant is part of a $2.6 million federal grant to improve several Alabama-based airports.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.