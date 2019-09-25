Enrollment starts for Birmingham Promise apprenticeship program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Wednesday students can sign up for the 2020 Birmingham Promise Apprenticeship Program to earn valuable experience as well as a paycheck. Students must attend Birmingham City Schools, be a senior have at least a 2.0 grade point average.
During the summer 2019 program, 20 students were matched with companies for apprenticeships and earn about $12 an hour.
Students who took part, like Makenzie Shahid, who is now a nursing student at Jacksonville State University, say it’s worth it.
“It actually meant a lot because I was able to gain a lot of work experience and I worked in a field I never thought I would work in,” Shahid said.
Shahid’s apprentice job was in human resources but she went to nursing.
The city of Birmingham is hoping more students will enroll in the program, which will be for early next year.
“We are hoping to have at least 200 students to sign up. The minimum number of students we definitely know will be employed with be around 100,” Erica Williams Director of Educational Advancement said.
Williams said businesses realize investing in students can help improve their workforce. “Our hope is students will want to work here, they will want to learn here and even if they leave for college, they will return here.” Williams said
Shahid said she would encourage Birmingham city school students to sign up for the program.
“Making sure we had something to do over the summer. Making sure we had money in our pocket and to work in a field to get the professionalism experience,” Shahid said.
Applications will be taken until October 23. Students must complete the Promise Apprenticeship Application Packet
- Application
- Current Resume
- Two Recommendation Forms
- Essay with a minimum of 250 words and no more than 500
Applications are available online at bhamyouthfirst.org.
Students can fill out the online application, upload supporting documentation and submit online. Students may also print the attached application and fill it out by hand. Those applications will be accepted at the DYS office located at 1608 7th Avenue North in downtown Birmingham, September 23, 2019 – October 23, 2019. Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 5:00pm.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.