City of Tuscaloosa looks to switch to LED streetlights

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders want to light up Tuscaloosa by making the complete transition to LED streetlights.
City officials are hoping switching to LED streetlights could help solve the problem of parts of the city being poorly lit.
Mayor Walt Maddox said they’re looking at contracting with Alabama Power in the next couple of months if the budget is approved. A project like this could initially cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but Maddox said over time when you switch to LED there’s actually a cost savings in the long run for tax payers.
On top of saving money, Maddox said better lighting city wide will help their cyber intelligence unit make better use of cameras across the city, giving them more opportunities for their camera network to pick up those who are doing bad things in the community and bring them to justice.
“We know lighting is a huge part of the over all public safety foot print of the city and this is one way we can do it. Better lighting is going to mean less chances of people committing crimes because they are most likely to be seen,” said Maddox.
If approved, Maddox said it could be another few years before a total switch of LED streetlights are complete city wide.
