Birmingham Councilor wants to give Alabama State and A&M more money for the Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Birmingham Councilor William Parker, who chairs the parks and recreation board, hopes the Magic City Classic stays at Legion Field after 2022.
He also wants to increase the money both universities get to a million dollars each by 2022. Alabama State and A&M receive hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from the city and sponsorships. Parker says the current contract will need to be amended for the schools to receive more money.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales has concerns about the game’s future. The city has a contract with both schools saying the Classic will be at Legion Field until 2022. After that is up in the air.
Scales wants to know if the Classic will take place at the new downtown stadium. She says no one from the city has confirmed that is the case.
She also wants to know if Alabama State and Alabama A&M have been brought into this conversation. Scales says the classic brings in over $20 million for the area.
Scales wants to continue seeing that and has a number of issues if the game moves to the new stadium.
"You don’t have proper tailgating space. The area is highly congested. We already know that and so I just wanted to make sure that the Magic City Classic was a part of the consideration because of the fact of the money that’s generated from that game which obviously goes into our revenue,” Scales said.
