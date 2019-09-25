Big increase seen in property taxes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County homeowners and businesses are not happy with their latest property tax valuations.
They are receiving the tie yellow cards, and most are shocked to see big increases.
At the Jefferson County Board of Equalization people filed in to protest. Ann Relfe of Mountain Brook saw her home value jump from $400,000 to $800,000 this year.
“The first reaction was, I need to get in the car immediately and come to the courthouse to check on this,” Relfe said. Vinh Nguyen Owns nice pieces of commercial property in Birmingham and Bessemer. Nguyen is looking at a $30,000 increase. “It’s a big June. My taxes will be substantially more than last year.” Nguyen said. The Jefferson County Commission was warned about the increase last month. One reason, the economy is doing well. “They are trending higher. Commerce and business are good in Jefferson County right now and it’s being reflected in property values,” said Jimmie Stephens Jefferson County Commission President.
Another reason for the increase is due to how properties are being valued. “They are using different evaluation forms, book or code sections that were updated from 2005 to 2015 which they do the valuations differently,“ Joe Knight Jefferson County Commissioner said. Commissioners have been getting phone calls of people complaining. Knight said the county hasn’t done a good job of explaining to the public what was coming.
If you wish to protest go to the county’s website www.jccal.org
