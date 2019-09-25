Behind the Front: Understanding Air Quality

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Did you know there is an air quality meteorologist? They are responsible for issuing the air quality forecast daily based on the air quality index. J-P Dice speaks with Matt Lacke, an air pollution meteorologist in Jefferson County, who explains why air quality is so important during the summer and what factors determine issuing a code yellow, code orange, etc.
