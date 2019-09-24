Zyp bikes leaving Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s popular Zyp Bikeshare program is about to come to a close, according to Birmingham City Councilman Darrell O’Quinn.
O’Quinn, who chairs the council’s Transportation Committee, says city will be transitioning from Zyp, a docking station-based system with some electric bikes to another system that offers a fleet of electric bikes, electric scooters and possibly electric mopeds.
He says the city and its partners began negotiations Monday with a new unnamed vendor and hopes to have their “microtransit” vehicles available to Birmingham residents by March.
In addition to offering more types of vehicles, O’Quinn says new technology makes them safer for operators and as well as those on foot. “Under normal circumstances, the e-scooters, their maximum speed is 15 miles an hour. But with technology, if they go into an area that you designate as a lower-speed area, you can slow the vehicle’s maximum speed down and even if you want to completely restrict them from that area you can just shut them off," O’Quinn added.
He said Zyp will continue operating until its funding expires around the end of this year.
