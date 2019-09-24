Tuscaloosa School Board to issue resolution in honor of fallen police officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A resolution in honor of fallen Tuscaloosa police officer Dornell Cousette will be read during Tuesday night’s Tuscaloosa City School Board meeting.
It’s one of several ways the school system chose to honor his memory.
“This shirt actually represents the Tuscaloosa Police Department. The heart is for the love we have for them. And I have a splash of blue for the Blue out,” Nakeyla Mullins, Principal of University Place Elementary School, told WBRC Friday.
She grew up with Cousette in Aliceville and knew him personally. She and others wore the color blue in his honor Friday.
Officer Cousette also worked as a school resource officer at several Tuscaloosa City Schools. We talked to Mullins and City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria in the days after Cousette was shot and killed in the line of duty.
“I’ve known him through the years in his work protecting our children primarily and he did it with professionalism, integrity and class. And that was his life’s work,” Daria explained.
The resolution reads:
Investigator Dornell Cousette 13 year Veteran with the Tuscaloosa Police Department Father of two daughters, Lydia E. Craig and Sylvia D. CousetteThe death of Investigator Cousette is a loss to this community, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, and the Tuscaloosa City School System. Investigator Cousette is known by many of our TCS staff and students for his work in our schools. Like many in our Tuscaloosa Police Department, he was an advocate for children, an incredible officer and person who cared immensely for our schools and students. He is a true hero in this community and will be forever remembered by all of us who knew and loved him. The Tuscaloosa City Schools recognizes and honors Investigator Dornell Cousette for the valuable assistance and services he provided to protect the children and employees in the school system and the citizens in the community. This resolution is offered in tribute to his life and with heartfelt sympathy to his family and shall be placed in the official minutes of the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education on this the 24th day of September, 2019. A copy shall be presented to his family.
That resolution will be read aloud at the school board meeting, framed and later presented to his family.
“Often times when these people get into these jobs they love it and they do it from the heart and we want to recognize that level of work,” Mullins continued.
