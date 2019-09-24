Tuscaloosa School Board to issue resolution in honor of fallen police officer

Investigator Dornell Cousette 13 year Veteran with the Tuscaloosa Police Department Father of two daughters, Lydia E. Craig and Sylvia D. CousetteThe death of Investigator Cousette is a loss to this community, the Tuscaloosa Police Department, and the Tuscaloosa City School System. Investigator Cousette is known by many of our TCS staff and students for his work in our schools. Like many in our Tuscaloosa Police Department, he was an advocate for children, an incredible officer and person who cared immensely for our schools and students. He is a true hero in this community and will be forever remembered by all of us who knew and loved him. The Tuscaloosa City Schools recognizes and honors Investigator Dornell Cousette for the valuable assistance and services he provided to protect the children and employees in the school system and the citizens in the community. This resolution is offered in tribute to his life and with heartfelt sympathy to his family and shall be placed in the official minutes of the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education on this the 24th day of September, 2019. A copy shall be presented to his family.