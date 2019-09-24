Tuscaloosa police searching for missing 16-year-old

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police are asking for your help finding a missing teenager.
Jkerion Cornell Williams, 16, was last seen by his family on September 22 at his home. Williams was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and stone washed jeans. Officers were told he could be in the 600 block of 18th Street in Tuscaloosa.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Williams, please call the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121 or Crime Stopper at 205-752-7867.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.