Suspect indicted for capital murder, other charges in shooting death of Sgt. Wytasha Carter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeremy Owens has been indicted by a grand jury for multiple charges in relation to the murder of Birmingham Police Sgt. Wytasha Carter.
According to court records, Owens, 39, has been indicted for capital murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and one count of marijuana possession. Owens was indicted Monday.
Owens was taken into custody in mid-February for the early-morning fatal shooting on January 13. A second officer, Lucas Allums, was injured in the shooting but did survive.
The shooting happened after the officers approached two suspects during a burglary around 1:59 a.m. morning in the 900 block of 5th Ave. N. Authorities say Owens allegedly shot the two officers after a pat-down revealed he was armed. Allums was released from the hospital in January.
