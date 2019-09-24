Some local farmers losing thousands of dollars from drought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Farmers in Shelby County are being hit hard by the current drought conditions.
Jamie Tate is a local farmer and he says it would take a months worth of rain to get them back in a good position. Farmers say they will see the impacts from this drought last at least for the next year-and-a-half.
Tate is harvesting cotton right now, but thanks to the drought he lost about 500 pounds of cotton this year. That is his profit margin. '
No rain in two months is also impacting his cattle stock. It is costing him more to take care of them and he is losing about 200 dollars per calf when selling them.
Tate says the drought has also created a hay shortage and that he usually sells hay, but he only has enough from this year to feed his own livestock.
Right now farmers can’t plant crops for the winter because the ground is so dry.
“Probably looking somewhere between $300 to $400 an acre loss compared to where we were at this time last year. You’re looking at a 600 acre farm average for most farmers around Shelley County. That’s a drastic loss.”
He says it’s not only farmers here in Shelby County. Farmers all over the state are feeling impacts from this drought.
