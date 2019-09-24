Shelby County Arts Center starting to open in phases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Art Center at Old Mills Square is starting to open up room by room for events.
Right now, there is an exhibit in the art gallery that folks can enjoy by appointment.
The Black Box Theater is also open now and will host their next show on October 5. They will also host several different art classes once the entire facility opens.
Bruce Andrews, with the Shelby County Arts Council, says he hopes it is a place people from all over the state can enjoy.
"It will be a central Alabama destination for arts and cultural activities, and we haven’t even talked about the rental possibilities that they the rest of the facility is going to lend itself to,” he explains.
The rest of the facility is expected to open sometime in November.
