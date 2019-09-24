The Promise - Part 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This could be one of the most important decisions of Mayor Randall Woodfin’s administration - I am thinking of all the lives The Birmingham Promise has the potential to change. The Mayor announced the city would be launching a program to pay the tuition costs of graduating Birmingham City School students.
We had to learn more- So, we reached out to leaders in Kalamazoo, a small Michigan city located between Detroit and Chicago. The Kalamazoo Promise has become the inspiration behind successful promise programs around the nation. It took us a week to set it all up, but once we boarded a plane I was filled with anticipation based on what I had heard so far.
Bob Jorth says he has the best job in the world. He crafted The Kalamazoo promise in 2005 at the request of a group of anonymous donors.
Jorth told me the struggles of Kalamazoo dealing with economic change before the promise, beginning with a longtime pharmaceutical company Upjohn. Jorth said, “Upjohn company was founded here in Kalamazoo and went through a number of sales. I worked for an aerospace company a number of years. It went through a number of sales. There was a large GM plant on the edge of town that closed down. One of our main banks went through a transition of ownership so I think it was all of that and an understanding that it was important for this community to compete globally."
The donors he said recognized having an educated community would be key to Kalamazoo’s survival. For the rest of the trip, I was trying to wrap my head around it. The Kalamazoo Promise seems almost too good to be true. It’s now set up in perpetuity, meaning it will continue even after the donors are gone. Not even Jorth knows who they are, no one except a former KCS superintendent who was out of the country at the time of our interview.
Fourteen years later and more than $120 million in paid tuition costs, and graduation rates are up more than 50%. In fact, this year the school system had the highest number of high school graduates so far, more than 700. The promise has uplifted this community. You see it everywhere we went. On the side of metro buses, on posters, on billboards, and on yard signs. People are so proud of the Kalamazoo promise.
Students like Lillia Bisterick told me it brings the community together. The mayor, Bobby Hopewell, told me people are coming from all over the country to check out this experiment in selflessness. “Who does that?” He asked me, talking about those donors who were not content to be wealthy, but rather wanted to create a legacy for their community.
Now that money isn’t an issue, college is within reach to students who never thought of going before.
From city leaders to school leaders, students and teachers, and just people I stopped on the street, people made time to talk to me. They wanted me to hear the story of the promise that changes lives.
