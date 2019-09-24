The Promise - Part 3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2005, Kalamazoo has been making good on a promise that transcends just sending students to college. It has transformed the community in many ways. So the big question I wanted to know is if this transformation reaches children who had planned to go to college anyway.
I got a lot of answers from a young man named Quincy who has dreams of becoming an actor. His family has been talking to him about the promise he says “since I could understand English.” Still, Quincy told me he still knew young people not taking advantage of this huge opportunity to go to college tuition free. The difference he told me was support at home. While his parents were drilling it into him from a young child, not everyone is getting the same support. So just giving the money, while important, can’t fix the challenges plaguing urban and poor communities.
The biggest lesson of the promise in Kalamazoo is the greater community has to rise up and fill in the gaps to help all the students reach their highest potential. So the promise, is evolving to include paying for education to get certifications so students who need to go to work can get skills to become welders, carpenters, electricians and more and still get high paying jobs.
The challenges are pulling this community together to work on solving problems related to poverty and crime. The Promise office does more than hand out money, it’s tracking these students to help make sure they are successful. And we just learned the metro bus system is now allowing the city school students to ride for free to address transportation issues. In essence It’s a community that cares.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.