The Promise - Part 3

I got a lot of answers from a young man named Quincy who has dreams of becoming an actor. His family has been talking to him about the promise he says “since I could understand English.” Still, Quincy told me he still knew young people not taking advantage of this huge opportunity to go to college tuition free. The difference he told me was support at home. While his parents were drilling it into him from a young child, not everyone is getting the same support. So just giving the money, while important, can’t fix the challenges plaguing urban and poor communities.