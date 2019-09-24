The Promise - Part 2

Researchers Miller-Adams and Bartik are working to track where these college graduates are in their lives. They suspect their lives are much better off based on research about college grads who are more likely to buy houses and have higher paying jobs. They found the young people are staying in Kalamazoo now. After years of study it seems to boil down to the power of the promise is transformative, causing people to fall in love with their own community. So they want to stay and work to make it better. Their school system had problems before the promise, but after the promise parents have become more willing to work with administrators and teachers to improve things.