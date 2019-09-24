The Promise - Part 2

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is a graduate of Kalamazoo City Schools, but I quickly learned there’s another star, it’s the Kalamazoo Promise.
The interim superintendent Gary Start is really the finance guy. He’s been managing the school system’s finances for more than 30 years and says he wanted to retire because he started hating his job. Every year he was cutting the school system’s budget because so many students were leaving the school system. Now, he tells me he’s having fun, even though he doesn’t want the superintendent’s job permanently.
He’s been building a new school, hiring new teachers and adding academic programs because the school system is growing. People want to come to Kalamazoo City Schools. The year the promise started there were 450 high school graduates, now more than 700.
When you talk about the impact, it’s so much bigger than the school system and that’s what I really wanted to find out, the power of the promise.
W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research has been studying The Kalamazoo Promise since it started.
Michelle Miller-Adams says, “The Kalamazoo promise also has an impact in the K-12 system, having the school district step up to make sure students are ready for college.” Also making sure students are making good choices in the their careers in the post-secondary paths they want to be on.
Tim Bartik said, “There is a big caveat. The promise has to be big enough to make a difference, it has to be able to offer some important benefits.” Meaning the programs that have GPA requirements and limit students to go to just two year schools may not have the same appeal as programs that include 4 year colleges and universities of a student’s choosing within a state.
Bartik said, "There are two really important things. The simpler the program is, the easier it is to message about it. The clearer the message is, the less confusion there is. The fewer administrative appeals and simplicity are really important and these programs have to come with pretty strong messaging: Here it is , this is what it does.”
Researchers Miller-Adams and Bartik are working to track where these college graduates are in their lives. They suspect their lives are much better off based on research about college grads who are more likely to buy houses and have higher paying jobs. They found the young people are staying in Kalamazoo now. After years of study it seems to boil down to the power of the promise is transformative, causing people to fall in love with their own community. So they want to stay and work to make it better. Their school system had problems before the promise, but after the promise parents have become more willing to work with administrators and teachers to improve things.
The power of the promise and its potential are still evolving 14 years after it started.
