New E-Bike sharing service running at University of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bicycle riding comes with living on a college campus.
A new bike sharing service recently became available at the University of Alabama that’s spinning wheels and turning heads.
“I like it. It’s just like the scooters like we have in downtown Birmingham and other cities so it’s just another way to get around campus,” UA student Taylor Tolbert told WBRC.
Gotcha is a bike-sharing service that started about ten years ago. It parked 150 E-Bikes at 70 hubs around campus for the Fall semester.
“It’s an E-bicycle. It’s a pedal assist system. So there’s a battery inside of it. So it assists you as you pedal along on the bike which is really great. It helps guys like me who are big get up those hills,” according Joseph Pepper, Operations Manager for Gotcha at the University of Alabama.
You can download the Gotcha app to your phone. Students, faculty and staff can use a subscription service through the app for $7 a month that gives bike riders an hour of ride time a day.
It costs non-subscribers a little less to unlock the bikes. But they’re also charged by the minute of ride time.
“It’s just a faster way and I like that a lot. You pay the two dollars for the first hour and that’s enough to get you to your first class,” Tolbert continued.
Non-subscribers must also pay 10 cents a minute.
