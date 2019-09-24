It’s all about the speed for Bama WR Henry Ruggs III

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - How far can you travel in 4.3 seconds? On foot, and running, University of Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III can go 40 yards. He has been timed at 4.35. In other words - he is fast.
“Sometimes I don’t even feel like I am going that fast,” said Ruggs. “I’d come back to the huddle and guys are telling me how fast I am, but I don’t know sometimes. I just know ain’t no one going to catch me from behind.”
As a junior, in 2019, Ruggs III has 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns. In his career, Ruggs III is tied for third in school history with 19 collegiate touchdown catches.
