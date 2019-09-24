Former Alabama state senator pleads guilty to felony theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An attorney and former Alabama legislator has been convicted on two felony counts, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office.
Zeb Little, a former Democratic state senator from Cullman, was arrested in February. Marshall’s office said Little pleaded guilty on Friday to illegally taking client funds from a trust account.
The investigation started when a victim reported a theft related to their father’s estate to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The money had been deposited into Little’s trust account.
On Thursday, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office charged Little with another count of theft of property related to client trust funds stolen from other victims. The AG’s office said an investigation found that he’d settled multiples cases for his clients only to transfer portions of the settlement money to himself instead of making payments on medical bills the funds had been earmarked for.
“The victims in this case trusted Little to represent them,” Marshall said. “These victims needed help during a difficult time and went to Little searching for justice. Instead, they were victimized again by the greed of an individual who used his position of trust to enrich himself."
At a status hearing on Friday, Little agreed to plead guilty to two felony counts and pay $74,000 in restitution.
Sentencing, according to the AG’s office, will be left to the discretion of the Court and will be determined on an as-of-yet unscheduled date.
Little served in the Alabama legislature from 1998 through 2010, holding the powerful Senate majority leader for several years.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.