FIRST ALERT: Drier air moving in this afternoon

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Jerry is moving away and gradually weakening. It will not a pose a threat on the United States. Lorenzo will likely become a strong hurricane in the eastern Atlantic over the next couple of days. While it could become a major hurricane, it is not expected to impact the United States. The system to watch is Tropical Storm Karen. Karen is forecast to remain fairly weak as it moves north through Puerto Rico. It will likely slow down as it encounters a ridge, and then slowly move westward towards the United States. The biggest question on Karen is the intensity over the next five days. If it encounters dry air and wind shear, there’s a chance it could fall apart. If it can maintain strength, it could intensify as it approaches the Southeast United States. We still have nearly a week before any of that happens, so we have time to monitor Karen.