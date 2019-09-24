FIRST ALERT: Drier air moving in this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are dealing with warm and muggy conditions this morning. Most locations are in the 70s. We are watching a weak cold front that will move into the area today. It will give us sunshine and lower humidity levels as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. An isolated shower is possible south of I-20 today, but the majority of us will remain dry and hot. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s. Northwest winds will pick up at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Weather should be fantastic if you are heading out to enjoy Hall and Oates tonight in Pelham. Temperatures will likely drop into the 70s with humidity levels lowering.
FIRST ALERT: We want to give everyone a first alert for slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow morning. Many of us will likely wake up with lows in the low to mid 60s. A few spots could dip into the upper 50s. It should be a refreshing start to the day. With dry air in place, it will likely heat up quickly Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the heatwave across the Southeast this week. High temperatures will easily climb 10-15 degrees above average through the weekend. Highs in the low to mid-90s. I think we will have several chances to tie or break record highs as we finish out the month of September. With a strong ridge of high pressure on top of us, rain chances will remain limited. We are only looking at a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm Thursday and Friday.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Jerry is moving away and gradually weakening. It will not a pose a threat on the United States. Lorenzo will likely become a strong hurricane in the eastern Atlantic over the next couple of days. While it could become a major hurricane, it is not expected to impact the United States. The system to watch is Tropical Storm Karen. Karen is forecast to remain fairly weak as it moves north through Puerto Rico. It will likely slow down as it encounters a ridge, and then slowly move westward towards the United States. The biggest question on Karen is the intensity over the next five days. If it encounters dry air and wind shear, there’s a chance it could fall apart. If it can maintain strength, it could intensify as it approaches the Southeast United States. We still have nearly a week before any of that happens, so we have time to monitor Karen.
