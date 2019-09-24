Etowah County Sheriff announces new funding for SROs, pay raises, body scanner

Almost every school in the system will now have a school resource officer, “from school traffic in the morning 'til the bell rings at the end of the day,” as Horton puts it. Or there will at least be one in every city or every community. For instance, Glencoe will have one that serves all three public schools in the city. Glencoe High and Glencoe Middle are next door to one another, while the elementary school is about five minutes away.