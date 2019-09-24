Etowah County Sheriff announces new funding for SROs, pay raises, body scanner

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Commission has passed a budget among other things, will bring more school resource officers to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff held a news conference Tuesday announcing the new funding, which will also bring significant pay raises and funding for a new piece of equipment.
It came 45 minutes after the county commission held a specially called meeting to approve the budget for 2020.
The extra money will fund three new officers, which now brings the total number of school resource officers supplied by the sheriff’s office from 16 to 19.
In the past, one deputy was often placed over two schools some 10 to 20 miles apart, but now each of those schools have their own SRO. For instance, the same deputy assigned to Ivalee was also assigned to Carlisle Elementary.
“This gives us the ability to have a school resource officer within a system, or within reach of not leaving any school unprotected,” Horton said.
Almost every school in the system will now have a school resource officer, “from school traffic in the morning 'til the bell rings at the end of the day,” as Horton puts it. Or there will at least be one in every city or every community. For instance, Glencoe will have one that serves all three public schools in the city. Glencoe High and Glencoe Middle are next door to one another, while the elementary school is about five minutes away.
The sheriff says SRO’s are important not only for security, but to serve as law enforcement role models for the students.
“It’s not all about protection from a school shooter. A lot of it’s about having someone there available to mentor these kids, to give them a positive outlook on law enforcement, to build a relationship that goes much beyond school violence,” Horton said.
The new funding will also allow the sheriff’s office to buy a full body scanner, which will be placed in the booking area. It will provide full X-rays of suspects being booked. Among other things, it will be part of the sheriff’s war on jail contraband that’s been going on since he’s been in office.
The deputies will also receive a 2.5% pay raise and correction officers will receive a three-step pay raise to help keep deputies from leaving for higher paying jobs elsewhere.
Horton says the commissioners have responded with open arms each time he’s come to them.
“I think the key is investing, we’re investing into the county,” said commission chairman Joey Statum. He says the money came from a tax the commission collects every year, but this year the healthy economy brought in a surplus.
School superintendent Alan Cosby says the extra school resource officers were the result of cooperation.
“We were able to do that with a partnership with the county commission, with the sheriff, with the board of education, all three of us together,” said Cosby.
