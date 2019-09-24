Dollars stores being targeted by robbers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Family Dollar store was robbed last Friday on Tuscaloosa Avenue.
15 Dollar General or Family Dollar stores have been robbed in Birmingham since January.
In this video, two suspects enter the Family Dollar store Tuscaloosa Avenue. Both are masked and have handguns.
They located an employee and forced her to give them cash out of the cash register and then quickly left.
“It’s a quick hit. If it’s a location you know you can walk into from different directions, get a couple hundred dollars and get out in different directions, makes it easy and convenient,” said Sgt. John Pennington, Crimes Stoppers Metro Birmingham.
Bessemer Police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Family Dollar last Tuesday on 4th Avenue. One has been identified as as 21-year-old Donta Allen. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Sgt. Pennington said targeting these retail operations could put them at risk for closing in a community that may need them.
“If a store is targeted several times for crimes of this nature, the risk cost goes up a whole lot more. Occasionally, and unfortunately, these business locate somewhere else,” Pennington said.
The suspects are usually armed as they were in the last two cases. Pennington said armed robbers put everyone at risk within a store.
“It’s always a gravely serious matter. When we see robberies of this nature people overlook that,” said Pennington.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the crimes contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
